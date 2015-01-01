Abstract

AIM: Since the introduction of shared electric scooters in Germany in June 2019, surgeons have been treating injuries caused by these devices.



METHODS: In our Institution, we implemented the first registry to examine the pattern of injuries and to gather epidemiological data on persons injured while riding electric scooters. We conducted a prospective analysis of all patients treated in our Emergency Department for an injury sustained while riding an electric scooter between June 2019 and June 2020. All patients were noted in a registry (E-SCORE = E-Scooter Register). The study was approved by the institutional ethics board. Outcomes were first time of use, injuries, imaging, alcohol and helmet use, age, length of hospital stay and surgical therapy.



RESULTS: 90 patients were identified. Mean age was 35.6 years (± 15.4); 65.5% were male. We diagnosed 32 fractures and 7 ligament injuries. Injuries to the head were found in 38 patients; 8 had relevant intracerebral or maxillofacial injuries. Alcohol use was noted in 18 (20%) patients, only 2 of whom wore a helmet (2.2%). 29 patients (32.2%) required surgical intervention.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the significant number of head injuries in patients riding electric scooters. Nevertheless, there are also a significant number of injuries to the bones and ligaments, which required surgical treatment. Hardly any of the patients was wearing a helmet and alcohol use was not unusual. In our opinion, scooter related injuries are leading to an growing number of vehicle related injuries and could probably benefit from some legal regulations, such as a blood alcohol limit and recommendation for helmet use. Implementation of a nationwide registry might be useful in evaluating injuries related to electric scooters.

