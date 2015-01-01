|
Blakey R, Morgan C, Gayer-Anderson C, Davis S, Beards S, Harding S, Pinfold V, Bhui K, Knowles G, Viding E. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e849.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In the UK, around 5% of 11-16-year olds experience conduct problems of clinical importance. However, there are limited data on prevalence of conduct problems by ethnic group, and how putative social risk factors may explain any variations in prevalence. This study has two main aims: (1) to estimate the prevalence and nature of conduct problems overall, and by ethnic group and gender, among adolescents in diverse inner-city London schools; (2) to assess the extent to which putative risk factors - racial discrimination, socioeconomic status, parental control, and troublesome friends - explain any observed differences in prevalence of conduct problems between ethnic groups.
Prevalence; Ethnicity; Racism; Adolescence; Risk factors; Conduct problems; London; Parental bonding; Troublesome friends