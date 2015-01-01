Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emotion Dysregulation (ED), childhood trauma and personality are linked to the occurrence of maladaptive behaviours in adolescence which, in turn, may be related to increased risk for psychopathology in the life course. We sought to explore the relationship among the occurrence of different clusters of maladaptive behaviours and ED, clinical features (i.e. impulsivity, childhood maltreatment, anxiety, depressive symptoms) and personality traits that have been found to be associated to Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), in a sample of 179 adolescent students.



METHODS: Multiple Correspondence Analysis (MCA) was applied to detect clustered types of maladaptive behaviours and groups of students were defined as individuals engaging in these clustered behaviours (non-suicidal self-injury-NSSI, binge eating, binge drinking, cannabis use, and sexual risk behaviours). Logistic models were used to evaluate the association among clinical scales, and student groups. Mediation analysis was used to evaluate whether clinical features affected the association between personality traits and student groups.



RESULTS: MCA analysis allowed to identify three student groups: NSSI/binge eating (NSSI-BE) behaviours, other maladaptive behaviours and "none". Higher scores in ED, impulsivity, childhood maltreatment, anxiety and depressive symptoms increased the risk of belonging to the cluster of NSSI-BE behaviours compared to the other two groups. ED, depression and anxiety symptoms were found to be mediators of the relationship between specific personality traits, mainly pertaining to the negative affectivity construct, and NSSI/BE.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals engaging in NSSI-BE behaviours represent a vulnerable adolescent population. ED, depression and anxiety were mediators of the relationship between a variety of personality traits related to BPD and NSSI and binge eating behaviours.



FINDINGS have important clinical implications in terms of prevention and interventions among adolescents engaging in self-damaging behaviours.

