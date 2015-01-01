|
Citation
|
Ferguson M, Posselt M, McIntyre H, Loughhead M, Kenny MA, Mau V, Procter N. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Safety planning involves the co-development of a personalized list of coping strategies to prevent a suicide crisis. Aims: We explored the perspectives of workers regarding safety planning as a suicide prevention strategy for people of refugee background and those seeking asylum in Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
refugees; suicide prevention; asylum seekers; safety planning