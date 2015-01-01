Abstract

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth in the United States. Data from the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey of 9th-12th grade students in New Hampshire (N = 14,837) were utilized. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated using logistic regression models to evaluate associations between suicidal ideation, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and other risk factors including using opioids/drugs without a prescription and food insecurity. We also examined whether potentially protective behaviors may attenuate the relationship between ACEs and suicidal ideation. The prevalence of suicidal ideation was 15.4% (girls 20.15; boys 10.67). In unadjusted models, the crude odds ratio reflecting the relationship between suicidal ideation and higher ACE scores was 1.85 (95% CI 1.76-1.94). In adjusted models, suicidal ideation remained positively associated with higher ACE scores (aOR 1.61, 95% CI 1.52-1.70). Risk and protective behavioral factors identified in relation to suicidal ideation and ACEs are discussed within the context of community-academic partnerships and policy.

