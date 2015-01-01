SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Veliz P, McCabe SE, Eckner JT, Schulenberg JE. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2021; 325(17): 1789-1791.

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2021.1538

unavailable

In 2016, 19.5% of US adolescents reported at least 1 concussion during their lifetime.1,2 While knowledge about concussion and management of these injuries within the adolescent population have increased over the past decade,3 to our knowledge, no national study has tracked whether rates of concussion have declined or increased. This study estimated trends in the lifetime prevalence of self-reported concussion among a national sample of adolescents between 2016 and 2020.


Language: en
