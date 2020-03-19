|
American Academy of Pediatrics Board of Directors Executive Committee and Board Committee on Equity. Pediatrics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Since March 2020, increases in racist rhetoric have coincided with increases in racist abuse, bullying, and attacks. According to Human Rights Watch, an organization that investigates abuses happening throughout the world, reports of discrimination and violence against Asians and people of Asian descent have surged both in the United States and worldwide. A new study of police department statistics from 16 of America's largest cities shows that hate crimes against Asian Americans rose nearly 150% in 2020, despite overall hate crimes dropping by 7%.
