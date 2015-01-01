Abstract

Imidacloprid (IMI) is a systemic insecticide that belongs to the neonicotinoid group of insecticides. It is highly effective against sucking, boring, and root-feeding insects. Besides, it has a favorable toxicological profile on humans. Currently, IMI is the largest selling insecticide in the world by replacing organophosphates and carbamates. It acts as nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist in the central nervous system of insects. To date, there is no specific antidote available for IMI poisoning. Despite a better safety profile on humans, severe toxicity from IMI poisoning is not uncommon. Here, we report a series of 4 cases who were admitted to our tertiary care center with a history of IMI poisoning.

Language: en