Jin M, Lu G, Chen F, Shi X, Tan H, Zhai J. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 157: e106156.
The takeover process in level 3 automated driving determines the controllability of the functions of automated vehicles and thereby traffic safety. In this study, we attempted to explain drivers' takeover performance variation in a level 3 automated vehicle in consideration of the effects of trust, system characteristics, environmental characteristics, and driver characteristics with a structural equation model. The model was built by incorporating drivers' takeover time and quality as endogenous variables. A theoretical framework of the model was hypothesized on the basis of the ACT-R cognitive architecture and relevant research results. The validity of the model was confirmed using data collected from 136 driving simulator samples under the condition of voluntary non-driving-related tasks.
Structural equation modeling; Level 3 automation; Simulator experiment; Takeover behavior variation; Trust