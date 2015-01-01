|
Linkov V, Vanžura M. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e592930.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33959063
This study reviews the current information concerning the measurement of the situation awareness (SA) of the teleoperated drivers of remotely controlled cars. The teleoperated drivers who drive these cars are in a remote location, and they control the cars through a communication interface. The objective methods with probes are beneficial in measuring SA on a closed circuit without real traffic. Questions specifically should address the information provided on the road by haptic sensations, such as the slope of the road and the vehicle's speed.
Language: en
traffic safety; human factor; measurement; remotely controlled cars; remotely controlled road vehicles; remotely operated cars; situation awareness