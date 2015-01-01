Abstract

Childhood experiences impact long-term physical and behavioral health outcomes including conveying risk for schizophrenia and psychosis. Negative experiences, such as child abuse and neglect, have been specifically associated with risk for schizophrenia and psychosis. This review provides a brief overview of child abuse and neglect, including its position within larger field of trauma and adversity and its long term consequences. The link to schizophrenia is then explored. Principles of treatment and outcomes for schizophrenia with antecedent child abuse and neglect are then reviewed. Finally, next steps and points of prevention are highlighted.

