SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bai Q, Bai S, Huang Y, Hsueh FH, Wang P. Comput. Hum. Behav. 2020; 110: e106315.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chb.2020.106315

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Extant research has revealed the influence of family incivility on adults in the work context, leaving the reactions of adolescent victims unexplored. According to the frustration-aggression theory, it is possible that individuals become hopeless after experiencing such chronic low-intensity deviant behaviors in the family, thereby engaging in aggression. Considering adolescents' active participation online and their preference for covert ways to vent negative emotions, we focused on their cyberbullying perpetration rather than offline aggression. The participants were 3030 adolescents (57% girls, M age = 16.65 years) of a high school in China. The results examined the mechanism through which family incivility was significantly related to cyberbullying through the mediation of hopelessness, suggesting a strong link of real-life experience to online behavior, while emotional intelligence acted as a buffer against the relationship between family incivility and hopelessness as well as that between family incivility and cyberbullying. The findings revealed the durative underlying detriment of family incivility, and cyberbullying prevention strategies were proposed. Both theoretical and practical implications of these findings were discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Cyberbullying; Emotional intelligence; Family incivility; Frustration-aggression theory; Hopelessness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print