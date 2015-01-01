|
Research has suggested that computer-mediated communication (CMC) can be effective in facilitating positive psychosocial outcomes when such interactions increase one's perceived social support. These findings bear valuable implications for sexual minority men (SMM), who can experience a lack of social support due to their stigmatized identities, and thus may turn to social networking sites (SNS) for identity-related support. This research quantitatively examined whether perceived identity-related social support received on SNS was associated with positive psychosocial outcomes in SMM. Participants (N = 205) completed an online survey measuring interactions with similar others (i.e., people who identity as sexual and/or gender minorities) on SNS and face-to-face (FTF), perceived identity-related support from SNS and FTF sources, perceptions of mattering (i.e., feelings that one is important to others), and psychological well-being.
Computer-mediated communication; Identity; Mattering; Online support; Sexual minority men; Well-being