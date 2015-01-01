Abstract

Research has suggested that computer-mediated communication (CMC) can be effective in facilitating positive psychosocial outcomes when such interactions increase one's perceived social support. These findings bear valuable implications for sexual minority men (SMM), who can experience a lack of social support due to their stigmatized identities, and thus may turn to social networking sites (SNS) for identity-related support. This research quantitatively examined whether perceived identity-related social support received on SNS was associated with positive psychosocial outcomes in SMM. Participants (N = 205) completed an online survey measuring interactions with similar others (i.e., people who identity as sexual and/or gender minorities) on SNS and face-to-face (FTF), perceived identity-related support from SNS and FTF sources, perceptions of mattering (i.e., feelings that one is important to others), and psychological well-being.



RESULTS revealed that identity-related SNS support from similar others was associated with higher psychological well-being above and beyond FTF support. Similarly, SNS support from similar others was associated with higher perceptions of mattering when FTF support from friends was relatively low. These associations were specific to support received from similar others and not from non-similar others (i.e., cisgender heterosexual interaction partners).



RESULTS suggest that SNS support from similar others is related to positive psychosocial outcomes for SMM, even when FTF support is lacking.

Language: en