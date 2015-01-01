Abstract

he aim of this study was to investigate and compare the effectiveness of storytelling and play therapy of the parent of the child on the aggression of social fear in children with symptoms of coping disobedience. The research design was quasi-experimental of pretest-posttest and follow-up with the control group. The statistical population of the study was all female students with symptoms of confrontational disobedience disorder who were studying in Tabriz schools in the academic year of 2019-2020. All students studying in the primary school were selected by available sampling and the grading scale of confrontational disobedience disorder was performed by the teachers of these schools on all students. After scoring the questionnaires and screening, 60 students were selected and randomly divided into three groups of 20 people. For data collection, the Shahim Aggression Questionnaire (2006) and Social Fear of Masia et al. (2003) were used. Data were analyzed by analysis of covariance and LSD post hoc test. The results showed that parent-child story therapy and play therapy have an effect on students' aggression and social fear and reduce their aggression and social fear. The results of the post hoc test also showed that play therapy has a greater effect on aggression and social fear in children. Therefore, school counselors are advised to use story therapy and play therapy to reduce the psychological problems of children.



Keywords: Story therapy, Parent-child play therapy, Aggression, Social fear, Coping disobedience

Language: en