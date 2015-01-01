|
Citation
|
Jones V, Becote-Jackson M, Parnham T, Lewis Q, Ryan LM. J. Pediatr. X 2021; 6: e100064.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Youth violence, a major cause of morbidity and mortality, is a pressing issue in need of targeted action given its negative impact on population health, well-being and equity. Homicide is currently the third leading cause of death for young people ages 10-24.1 Although youth violence impacts all communities, youth of color are disproportionately affected. Specifically, homicide is the leading cause of death for African Americans and the second leading cause of death for Hispanics in this 10-24 age group.2 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the known costs of these assault-related injuries nationally, including medical and work loss, are $18.2 billion per year.2 The Healthy People 2020 objectives identify injury and violence as leading health indicators and critical objectives for youth, which includes reducing homicides, physical fighting, and weapon carrying.3 There are many prevention strategies that have demonstrated success in reducing youth violence.4 The purpose of this Medical Progress article is to highlight promising partnerships between emergency departments (EDs) and community-based organizations to decrease youth violence through mentoring.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; mentoring; peer assault-injured youth; youth violence