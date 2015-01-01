Abstract

Braking performance of drivers is a crucial factor in evaluating the collision patterns and implementing road safety measures. Further, alcohol is known to impair driving control. The present study aims to examine the influence of a comprehensive range of Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels (0%, 0.03 %, 0.05 % and 0.08 %) on brake transition times of drivers. As young drivers show significantly higher crash risks compared to the experienced drivers, fifty-four young Indian drivers in the age group of 21-25 years (forty males and fourteen females) participated in the driving simulator experiments. The study adopted the framework of a within-subjects design, where each driver encountered rural and urban driving scenarios in a counterbalanced order, during experimental driving at each of the four BAC levels. Their brake transition times were estimated with respect to sudden pedestrian crossing events. Weibull Accelerated Failure Time (AFT) models with shared frailty were developed for quantifying the effects of BAC levels along with driver attributes on brake transition time. Preliminary analysis showed significant main effects of BAC (p < 0.001) and driving environment (p = 0.002) on brake transition time; however, their interaction effect was not significant (p = 0.485). The models revealed that 0.03 %, 0.05 % and 0.08 % BACs significantly reduced the brake transition times by 16 %, 28 % and 52 % in rural driving environment, and by 23 %, 37 % and 53 % in urban driving environment, compared to 0% BAC. The study outcomes may find application in assisting collision warning systems which take into account the braking behaviour of drivers.

Language: en