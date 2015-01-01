Abstract

BACKGROUND: Regular feelings of anxiety is a severe life and highly prevalent psychiatric disorder which becomes one of the major cause of death across the globe. Although the exact causes responsible for anxiety are not known only in Pakistan 44 % of the population is facing anxiety problems which leads to many other diseases and low quality of life.



Objectives: To investigate whether the youth of Pakistan is facing anxiety problems, what are the major cause of anxiety, how anxiety can be managed, and to study the role of prayers in anxiety management. Method: The researcher select 400 respondents from two universities of Lahore (the University of Central Punjab and Punjab University) through a systematic random sampling technique. In the first phase, the researcher filters those people who did not face an anxiety problem in the last month. Researchers collect data only from those respondents who can recall and face an anxiety problem in the last month.



Results: Rate of anxiety among the youth of Pakistan is alarming, as (71 %) of the respondent said that they face anxiety problems. But there is a very significant relationship between prayers and anxiety management.



Conclusion: The researcher concludes that prayers can be used to manage or reduce anxiety.

