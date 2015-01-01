SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Das A, Ahmed MM. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2021; 13(5): 477-502.

(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19439962.2019.1645777

unavailable

This paper provides valuable insights into lane-changing characteristics based on driver behavior in fog and clear weather conditions using the Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) data collected by the second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2). While a few studies focused on lane-changing behavior based on driver type, the impact of adverse weather conditions was not addressed. This study tested several hypotheses to identify significant differences in number of lane-changing events per mile and lane-changing durations in fog and clear weather under different traffic regimes. Additionally, different distributions of lane-changing durations were fitted. Using K-means cluster analysis technique, drivers were classified into two categories: conservative and aggressive. It was found that in heavy fog the mean lane-changing durations were significantly higher than clear weather under mixed-flow conditions. Moreover, the cluster analysis results revealed that conservative drivers had longer lane-changing durations in heavy fog conditions compared to clear weather. The results of this study could be used in microsimulation model calibration and validation related to lane change in reduced visibility due to fog and various traffic conditions.


cluster analysis; lane-changing behavior; lane-changing durations; microsimulation model; naturalistic driving study; SHRP2

