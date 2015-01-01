Abstract

BACKGROUND: Because of the role alcohol outcome expectancies play in subsequent drinking, it is important to understand factors that can shape alcohol expectancies to guide intervention efforts. This study examined among college students whether intended social contexts for drinking were associated with positive and negative alcohol expectancies at the daily-level.



METHODS: Participants included in analyses were 323 students, ages 18 to 24 years, enrolled at a 4-year university in the Pacific Northwest. At four 2-week measurement bursts across one year, participants were asked each afternoon to report whether they planned to drink alcohol later that day. If so, they were further asked how much they intended to drink, whether they plan to drink alone or with others, whether they plan to drink at home or bar/party, and their positive and negative expectancies of alcohol use that evening.



RESULTS: A total of 2953 person-day observations from planned drinking days were used.



RESULTS from linear mixed models, adjusted for covariates including intended number of drinks, showed that students reported greater positive alcohol expectancies on days when they intended to drink with others vs. alone and intended to drink at a bar or party vs. at home. For negative expectancies, only intended drinking with others showed a statistically significant association.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests that contextual factors may shape college students' expectancies about effects of alcohol at the daily-level. Intended drinking contexts may be important to address in event-level interventions to reduce high-risk drinking in young adults.

