Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poor sleep quality is a major health problem worldwide. In universities, poor sleep quality can effect student's ability to study and have a serious impact on their psychological and physical well-being. The aim of this study was to explore the quality of sleep among university students and identify risk factors associated with poor sleep quality.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted and the Pittsburgh sleep quality index scale was used to measure sleep quality. The overall score of the PSQI ranges from 0 to 21, with a score of 4 or less indicating good sleep quality, a score of 5-10 indicating fairly good sleep quality, 11-15 indicating fairly bad sleep quality, and a score of 16-21 indicating poor sleep quality.



RESULTS: A total of 1,317 subjects were enrolled in the study. Most subjects were female (64.6%) and rural based (69.2%). Low intensity sports activity more than once per week was reported by 81.9% of subjects and 59.8% reported they participated in high-intensity sports more than once a week. In addition, 72.8% of subjects took a nap more than three times per week.



CONCLUSIONS: We found that physical activity and taking a nap may be important factors in improving sleep quality and preventing sleep disorders among university students.

