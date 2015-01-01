SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu X, Lang L, Wang R, Chen W, Ren X, Lin Y, Chen G, Pan C, Zhao W, Li T, Han C, He L, Gu Y. Ann. Palliat. Med. 2021; 10(4): 4479-4485.

(Copyright © 2021, AME Publishing)

10.21037/apm-21-472

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Poor sleep quality is a major health problem worldwide. In universities, poor sleep quality can effect student's ability to study and have a serious impact on their psychological and physical well-being. The aim of this study was to explore the quality of sleep among university students and identify risk factors associated with poor sleep quality.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted and the Pittsburgh sleep quality index scale was used to measure sleep quality. The overall score of the PSQI ranges from 0 to 21, with a score of 4 or less indicating good sleep quality, a score of 5-10 indicating fairly good sleep quality, 11-15 indicating fairly bad sleep quality, and a score of 16-21 indicating poor sleep quality.

RESULTS: A total of 1,317 subjects were enrolled in the study. Most subjects were female (64.6%) and rural based (69.2%). Low intensity sports activity more than once per week was reported by 81.9% of subjects and 59.8% reported they participated in high-intensity sports more than once a week. In addition, 72.8% of subjects took a nap more than three times per week.

CONCLUSIONS: We found that physical activity and taking a nap may be important factors in improving sleep quality and preventing sleep disorders among university students.


risk factors; Exercise; sleep; students; universities

