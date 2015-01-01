|
Brown LA, Denis CM, Leon A, Blank MB, Douglas SD, Morales KH, Crits-Christoph PF, Metzger DS, Evans DL. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 224: 108728.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Opioid use disorders are associated with increased risk of suicide thoughts, attempts, and death. We explored key variables from two theories of the development of suicidal thoughts and attempts (the interpersonal and three-step theories of suicide) to understand possible mechanisms underlying the association between opioid use and suicide risk. We hypothesized that interpersonal connections, variables reflecting psychological and physical pain, and variables that reduce fear of death (prior overdoses and risk-taking behaviors) would be associated with increased risk of thoughts of suicide.
Language: en
Interpersonal theory of suicide; Opioid overdose; Opioid use; Suicidal thoughts and behaviors; Three-step theory of suicide