MacDougall C, Maston M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
This qualitative study explored post-secondary students' perceptions of cannabis use on students' health, academic pursuits, and social lives, and investigated how these issues have been impacted by the legalization of recreational cannabis. Participants: 20 undergraduate students at a small liberal arts university in Atlantic Canada participated in this study.
qualitative; Cannabis; legalization; post-secondary