Abstract

We examined the effects of victim and perpetrator alcohol intoxication on perceptions of campus sexual assault. Participants (N = 276) read a campus assault vignette; both perpetrator and victim intoxication levels were manipulated. Participants reported attitudes toward both parties and perceptions of responsibility, blame, and criminal and civil liability. Contrary to some past research, participants blamed victims less-and more strongly considered the incident rape or sexual assault-when victims were highly intoxicated. Perceptions were most punitive toward sober perpetrators with highly intoxicated victims.



RESULTS suggest possible shifts in perceptions of consent, further discussed in the context of historical and population factors.

