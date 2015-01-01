|
Mohammadnazar A, Mahdinia I, Ahmad N, Khattak AJ, Liu J. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Safety Performance Functions (SPFs) are critical tools in the management of highway safety projects. SPFs are used to predict the average number of crashes per year at a location, such as a road segment or an intersection. The Highway Safety Manual (HSM) provides default safety performance functions (SPFs), but it is recommended that states in the U.S. develop jurisdiction-specific SPFs using local crash data. To do this for the state of Tennessee, crash and road inventory data were integrated for multi-lane rural highway segments for the years 2013-2017. In addition to developing SPFs similar to those contained in the HSM, this study applied a new methodology to capture variation in crashes in both space and time. Specifically, Geographically and Temporally Weighted Regression (GTWR) models for the localization of SPFs were developed. The new methodology incorporates temporal aspects of crashes in the models because the impact of a specific variable on crash frequency may vary over time due to several reasons.
Geographically and temporally weighted regression; Negative binomial; Safety performance function; Spatio-temporal