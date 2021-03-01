Abstract

PURPOSE: Studies have examined trends in cannabis vaping, but research is needed to examine trends in more frequent use as this may increase risk for adverse health outcomes.



METHODS: Data were from 12,561 high school seniors participating in the Monitoring the Future national study. Prevalence of self-reported frequent vaping of cannabis (defined as using ≥10 times in the past month) was compared between 2018 and 2019 cohorts.



RESULTS: Frequent vaping of cannabis significantly increased from 2.1% to 4.9%, a 131.4% increase. This increase was larger than the increase for any vaping of cannabis (which increased 85.9%). Notable significant increases occurred among students aged ≥18 years (a 154.9% increase), female students (a 183.5% increase), those who go out 4-7 evenings per week (a 163.0% increase), and those reporting past-year nonmedical prescription opioid use (a 184.7% increase).



CONCLUSIONS: Frequent vaping of cannabis is increasing among adolescents in the United States, particularly among selected subgroups.

