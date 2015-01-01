|
Citation
Sharma S, Palomares-Fernandez R. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the efficacy of a mindfulness-based intervention among college students with externalizing behaviors and attentional problems. Participants: Three students attending their first year in college received mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) intervention and data were collected pre-intervention, during the intervention, post-intervention, and follow-up.
Language: en
Keywords
mindfulness; college students; Attentional problems; externalizing behaviors