Abstract

BACKGROUND: Equestrian athletes (horse riders) are at high risk for head injury, including concussions. MATERIALS & METHODS: Adults riders were recruited via social media posting to complete a branching survey collecting data on demographics, riding experience, helmet use, injury history and concussion symptom knowledge.



RESULTS are reported as frequencies and percentages, with associations tested using chi-square with significance level p < 0.05.



RESULTS: Of the 2598 subjects, about 75% reported always wearing a helmet. Of those who did not, the most common reasons were that helmets are unnecessary (57.4%) or do not fit well (48.6%). Many indicated improper storage conditions and/or did not follow manufacturer's replacement recommendations. Most (75.4%) reported a high level of comfort with recognizing concussion signs, with half experiencing a prior head injury.



CONCLUSION: This information suggests opportunities for intervention to improve helmet use through increased fit, while the responses indicate a need for further education on proper helmet use.

Language: en