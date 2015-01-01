Abstract

AIM: The underlying neurophysiological effects of concussion often result in attenuated cognitive and cortical function. To understand the relation between cognition and brain injury, we investigated the effects of concussion on attentional networks using functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS). MATERIALS & METHODS: Healthy controls and concussed patients, tested within 72 h from injury (T1) and after symptoms resolved (T2) completed a computerized attention task during fNIRS imaging.



RESULTS: T1 patients exhibited slower reaction times and reduced brain activation pattern relative to healthy controls. Interestingly, the cortical oxygenation hemoglobin response at T2 was greater relative to T1 and healthy controls, while reaction time was normative.



CONCLUSION: The exploratory findings of this study suggest once asymptomatic, a compensatory hemodynamic response may support the restoration of reaction time despite ongoing physiological recovery.

