Abstract

Domestic violence and assault (DVA) against women is a serious concern in India. This affects the health and wellbeing of victims and their dependents. Published evidence has documented a variety of reasons for such violence in Indian societies, paving a pathway to design, implement, and evaluate intervention models to address this issue. DEVELOP is a research study designed by UK and Indian research teams to plan future projects to address gender-based discrimination and DVA against women and girls in India. This study protocol provides detailed information on the objectives, research methods, data collection, storage, analysis, and dissemination plans of the DEVELOP phase 1 work (2018-19). The first component is a survey of adolescent boys and girls from rural areas of the Maharashtra state of India to understand their gender equality related knowledge and beliefs. The insight gathered will be used to design interventions targeted at adolescent populations through future research and development programmes. Secondly, an evaluation of the 'Responsible Couples' project will be conducted to assess its success and challenges, and to inform future programme activities and strategy. The 'Responsible Couples' project is implemented in 40 villages of Maharashtra state to improve relationships in married couples, prevent violence against women, intervene during violence, and to provide support services for women and their family members. Research findings will be disseminated though public engagement events in India, international conferences, and peer reviewed publications. Secondly, our two key partners (SWISSAID and HMF) will benefit from such evidence to inform their on-going as well as forthcoming projects on gender equality in India. Research findings will be also useful for local government authorities and non-government agencies striving to advance gender equality.

