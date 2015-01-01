Abstract

BACKGROUND: Electric scooters (e-scooters) have become popular within a short time. With its growing popularity, the number of admissions to emergency services due to e-scooter injuries has also increased. In this study, we aimed to analyze the clinical and demographic characteristics of e-scooter injuries applied to our emergency department.



METHODS: In this study, demographic data of e-scooter injuries, injury type and pattern, usage of the helmet and protective clothing, and pathological findings, which were detected as a result of injury, were analyzed retrospectively.



RESULTS: We analyzed 70 e-scooter injuries (mean [SD] age 25.82 ± 8.04 years; 52.9% male). The most common reasons for admission to the emergency department were soft tissue trauma with a rate of 45.7% (n = 32) and head trauma with a rate of 40% (n = 28). Based on the performed examinations, orthopedic fractures and sprains were detected in 18.5% (n = 13) of the patients, while maxillofacial fractures were detected in 11.4% (n = 8). Helmet use was detected in 4.3% (n = 3) of e-scooter users, while 2.9% (n = 2) of the patients had a blood alcohol level of > 10 mg/dl. In our patient group, 4.3% (n = 3) were transferred to the ward and 1.4% (n = 1) to the intensive care unit.



CONCLUSIONS: We consider that serious injuries can be prevented by establishing legal regulations regarding the use of e-scooters and determining the appropriate routes for e-scooters, hence making e-scooters a safer means of transportation.

