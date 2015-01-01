SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Galles E, Gannon J, Noniyeva Y, Schweikert J, Downs N. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1908307

OBJECTIVE: College students who receive an acute care visit (ACV) from an emergency or inpatient unit require mental health follow-up (MHF) to improve long-term outcomes. This study describes tracking ACVs and MHF, while identifying characteristics of multiple vs. single ACVs.Participants: 191 students who received an ACV (N = 231) at one public university - enrollment approximately 39,000.

METHODS: For two academic years (AYs), students were tracked and offered timely MHF. Demographics, clinical information, utilization patterns, and rates of MHF were analyzed.

RESULTS: Primary reasons for an ACV were suicidal thinking (60.6%) and psychosis (13.9%). MHF improved between AYs (65.8% to 93.3%, X(2) = 27.48, p <.01). Multiple vs. single visits were more likely to present with self-injurious behavior and psychosis and received more intensive follow-up yet, had similar rates of MHF.

CONCLUSIONS: The primary reasons for an ACV - suicidal thinking and psychosis - underscore the importance of campus suicide prevention and psychosis-specific services.


mental health; emergency department; College student; coordinated care; suicide prevention

