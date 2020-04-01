|
Citation
Panyella-Carbó MN, Martin-Fumadó C, Gómez-Durán EL. Span. J. Leg. Med. 2021; 47(1): 24-34.
Vernacular Title
Prevención de los delitos sexuales mediante sumisión química
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The aim of this paper is to perform a literature review on the prevention of drug-facilitated sexual assault. A comprehensive literature search was performed in PubMed, including articles containing relevant information on this type of crime and prevention measures. The results obtained show that these crimes are committed mainly in nightlife situations and during weekends; the authors agree that the enabling risk factor is alcohol consumption. On the other hand, there is limited literature on prevention measures, methods and strategies, which are also ineffective in view of the increase in these kind of crimes in recent years. The design of cross-sectional and multidisciplinary strategy campaigns to prevent sexual assaults by chemical submission is considered essential and urgent, and it is suggested that these should be forensic-led.
Language: en
Keywords
(DFSA); Chemical submission; Chemical vulnerability; Delitos sexuales; Drug facilitated sexual assault; Educación; Education; Prevención; Prevention; Sexual assault; Sumisión química; Vulnerabilidad química