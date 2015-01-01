|
Citation
|
Ellinghaus C, Truss K, Siling JL, Phillips L, Eastwood O, Medrano C, Bendall S. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; 15(1): 113-122.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aim Traumatic experiences in childhood are pervasive and associated with a range of deleterious mental health outcomes. Despite this, trauma-exposed young people often do not seek help from mental health services. While barriers to care for general mental health concerns are well established, less is known about those specifically facing young people who have experienced trauma. The present paper sought to examine the barriers in seeking mental health care faced by trauma-exposed young people through a qualitative analysis of online forums where individuals discuss and seek informal support for trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
abuse; barriers; help-seeking; internet forums; mental health services; trauma; young people