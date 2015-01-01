|
Moriarty A, Nearchou F, Byrne M, Cullen W, Hennessy E. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; 15(2): 271-277.
Aim Self-harm is common among adolescents and young adults and carries increased risk of suicide and other negative outcomes, yet only a small proportion will seek professional help. General practitioners (GPs) are a potentially valuable source of help as most young people visit their GP regularly for other reasons. The primary aim of this research was to explore GPs' empathy and attitudes towards young people who self-harm and how these are related to GP specialist training.
adolescent; attitude; education; empathy; primary care; self-harm; self-injurious behaviour