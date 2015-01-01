|
Citation
|
Hamrah MS, Hoang H, Mond J, Pahlavanzade B, Charkazi A, Auckland S. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2021; 15(3): 463-470.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aims Refugees and asylum seekers are at high risk of mental health problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Elucidating the occurrence and correlates of these problems in specific resettled refugee populations may be helpful in informing tailored prevention and health promotion programs. We sought to elucidate the occurrence and correlates of depressive symptoms among Afghan refugees resettled in Launceston, a regional town of Australia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Afghan; depressive symptoms; Launceston; occurrence; refugees