Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide has been ranked among the top ten major causes of death worldwide. Self-poisoning throughout all ages is listed as one of the main causes of unnatural deaths.



OBJECTIVE: Analysis of the pattern of suicidal self-poisoning cases with emphasis on its relation with personality traits among admitted cases to Menoufia Poisoning Control Center (MPCC).



METHODology: This was a cross-sectional, prospective study conducted on 1069 cases of suicidal self-poisoned cases attended to MPCC in one year from the 1st of January 2019 to the end of December 2019. Data were collected including; socio-demographic criteria, type of poison used, severity of cases according to poisoning severity score, reasons for committing suicide, and the outcome. A personality questionnaire was fulfilled, which consisted of five personality traits: Extroversion, Agreeableness, Neuroticism, Openness, and Conscientiousness.



RESULTS: Total number of 1069 suicidal self-poisoning cases were admitted to MPCC over one year. The highest number of them was between 10-20 years (38.4%). Females were more susceptible to suicidal poisoning than males. 78.7 %were from rural areas and being single is a high-risk factor. The highest percentage of cases were students and family troubles were the most common motive in attempting suicide, followed by economic and financial issues. Pesticides were the commonest used poison (31.2% were due to anticholinesterase poisoning, 25.5% used aluminum phosphide, then zinc phosphide poisoning in 9.9%). 25.4% of cases were severe according to PSS and the fatality rate reached 15.9%; where aluminum phosphide was the main claiming agent in this high death rate. Personality traits were significant factor among people attempted suicide with significant difference as regards the gender and type of the used poison.



CONCLUSION: Suicide self-poisoning is a considerable public health risk that should be given high attention, the commonest age was between (10-20) years. Females were more susceptible than males. The majority of cases were from rural areas. Most of them were students, and family troubles were the most common motive for attempting suicide. Pesticides were the commonest used poison, and the fatality rate reached 15.9%. Personality traits were significantly different as regards the gender and type of the used poison.