Abstract

Benefiting from the progress of technology, terrorism poses a major threat to international peace and security. Terrorist acts might move to other forms and are the culmination of processes that often begin with radicalization, the formation of extremist views, and acceptance of violence as a means through which to attempt change. As with other types of offenses, there is no internationally agreed upon definition of terrorism, but several conducts are universally accepted as expressions thereof. Terrorist-related offenses include the use of violence for political purposes, such as the hijacking of aircraft, targeting of marine vessels, the use of chemical or nuclear weapons against civilians, kidnapping, and other forms of targeting civilians. Terrorism itself is not a new phenomenon, yet the early 21st century is being shaped by a more intense focus on the issue and an increased awareness of terrorist acts and groups. If terrorism in outer space became a reality, then the cause is not different from other forms of terrorism in that violent extremism is often driven by feelings of isolation and exclusion, as well as fear and ignorance. To strengthen a sustainable solution, responses to violent extremism must be implemented in a framework respectful of human rights and the rule of law; otherwise, the exclusion is exacerbated, and the international community will witness another form of chaos.

Language: en