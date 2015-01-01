SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Capurri V. Stud. Soc. Justice 2021; 15(1): 129-144.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier B.V., Publisher Brock University, Social Justice Research Institute)

10.26522/ssj.v15i1.2145

unavailable

In this paper, I examine Canadian mainstream media's response to Black Lives Matter Toronto, focusing in particular on two events that occurred in the city in the Summer of 2016 and Winter of 2017. By relying on Critical Race Theory, I argue that a White-dominated press has been unwilling to engage with the message presented by Black activists under the excuse that the tone of the message is overly harsh and threatening to White audiences. After analysing the historical roots of such a claim, I conclude that, in the current climate, there is no space for any dialogue in what remains an oppressor-oppressed relationship across the country, including in Toronto, Canada's most multicultural city.


Language: en

Canada; Critical Race Theory; Racism; White Supremacy

