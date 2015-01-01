|
Citation
|
Ningtyias FW, Navikadini I, Hamdalah A, Rifai I, Wungu TDK. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(1): 1-9.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Efektivitas Metode dan Media Edukasi Program Safety Riding pada Remaja di Kabupaten Jember
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Traffic accidents are the third largest killer in the world under coronary heart disease and tuberculosis. Based on the Indonesia Transportation Outlook, there are four factors that cause accidents, namely the condition of transportation infrastructure, human factors, and nature. However, human negligence is a major factor causing the high number of traffic accidents. Research on the feasibility and effectiveness of methods and educational media for riding safety programs for teenage motorbike users needs to be done. The study was conducted in Jember Regency in four schools which were divided into schools that received intervention on safety riding and not. The results show the method used in the form of counseling with the help of media in the form of power points. There is no difference in attitudes and actions between groups that get intervention and not. However, there are a small number of groups that do not get an intervention that has a bad attitude and behavior. Safety riding counseling at school can increase knowledge so that it is expected to provide behavioral changes to students to drive safely.
Language: en