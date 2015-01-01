|
Citation
|
Apsari RA. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(1): 10-20.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Efektivitas Program Edukasi Polisi Masuk Sekolah di Provinsi Nusa Tenggara Barat
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study aimed to evaluate the effectivity of the Police Goes to School in order to enhance students' road safety. The research was conducted in Nusa Tenggara Barat (NTB) province with population is the Region Police of NTB with ten resort police stations. The chosen sample was Resort Police in Mataram and Lombok Barat. We also gathered the data from the schools in the work area of the resort polices with criteria of junior and senior high schools experienced and has no experience related to the Police Goes to School program. The total participants were 340 people consist of 320 students, 16 schools' officers and 4 polices. The instrument employed in the study was interview sheet for police and school's officers and questionnaire for the students. The data were analyzed using descriptive qualitative and quantitative methods. From the analysis, it was found that the traffic accident rate in the students' age range decreased. Furthermore, the students and school's office view that the program brings a lot of benefits and important to be continued.
Language: en