Citation
Maulina D, Guritnaningsih G, Bintamur DF. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(1): 21-32.
Vernacular Title
Pelaksanaan Program Kampanye Police Goes to School Dalam Meningkatkan Keselamatan Berlalu Lintas di Jawa Barat
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study aims to describe of the implementation of the Police Goes To School (PGTS) education program and evaluate the effectiveness of the PGTS education program to improve traffic safety among junior and senior high school students, particularly in West Java. The study was conducted using mixed design in schools that received the PGTS program and those who did not get the PGTS program. Interviews were conducted with 4 teachers and 8 police officers. We distributed questionnaires to 202 junior high school students and 173 senior high school students in Bogor and Cirebon, which measured knowledge, attitudes and behaviors related to traffic safety. The results showed that the implementation of the PGTS program to junior high school students is effective in increasing students' knowledge about traffic rules and attitudes towards traffic order. For high school students, the PGTS program is effective in increasing the frequency of safe riding behavior. In the implementation of the PGTS program, there are still limitations in the variety of delivery methods by the police. They use mostly the lecture and simulation methods. On the school side, the efforts made tend to be mainly in the form of appeals. Other approaches such as incorporating curricular learning have not been touched to teach traffic safety to students.
Language: en