|
Citation
|
Abimanyu CVR, Widyorini E. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(1): 50-57.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Evaluasi Kampanye Police Goes to School di Jawa Tengah Berdasar Kirk Patrick's Rule
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to evaluate and provide input on the implementation of the "Police Goes to School" program in the region of Central Java. Program evaluation was carried out using Kirkpatrick's rules, namely the level of reaction, learning, and behavior. This study observed eight schools as the subjects, both secondary and high schools that had previously received the program and that never obtained it. The eight schools were purposively selected in the Resort Police of Semarang Regency and Municipality. Each school represented 40 students and 2 teachers / staff to the program. This research found that the students whose schools had received the program were satisfied with the implementation of the program, and the students had significantly higher knowledge and behavior scores to maintain traffic order signs than the students whose schools did not receive the program.
Language: en