|
Citation
|
Bukhori S, Sulistyono S, Prihandoko AC, Putra JA, Retnani WEY, Makhmudah U, Eldianto MND. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2021; 3(2): 69-82.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Analisis Sentimen Media Sosial untuk Mengukur Respon Masyarakat pada Program Millennial Road Safety Festival Menggunakan TF-IDF dan Support Vector Machine
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This Sentiment Analysis is a combination of data mining and text mining. Sentiment Analysis itself is used to process various opinions that the public or experts have given through a variety of existing media. The argument is given to a product, service, or agency. Sentiment Analysis has three types of opinions: negative opinions, positive opinions, and neutral opinions. Based on the test results, the resulting model achieves the highest accuracy of 83.33% when using 80:20 scenario data, while the lowest accuracy of 80.00% is achieved when using the 60:40 scenario data. The higher the precision that will be obtained, whereas using less training data will be slightly unstable.
Language: en