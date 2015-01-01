Abstract

As the university environment can present unique challenges, it is important to look at the ways in which childhood trauma can impact student resilience, especially in non-Western contexts. The present study examines the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and measures of resilience among college students in Turkey. Students reported low levels of childhood trauma, both overall as well as within the various ACE sub-categories. Correlational analysis revealed statistically significant associations between some ACEs and measures of resilience. In terms of gender differences, females reported greater emotional abuse at a statistically significant level compared to males. Trends in the data also showed gender differences in general resilience as well as in experiences of physical abuse, physical fights, and indirect community violence. Gender moderated the relationship between ACEs and two resilience measures, with female students experiencing greater ACEs in terms of self-efficacy and self-regulation.



FINDINGS shed light on some of the ways that childhood trauma may be manifested across gender groups in Turkey. Implications for Turkey's higher education systems are discussed.

Language: en