|
Citation
|
Keesler JM, Tucker M, Terrell B, Shipman K, Osborne R. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(1): 101-117.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are significant predictors of poorer health outcomes in adulthood. Despite extensive research on ACEs, there is a lack of inquiry and evidence regarding the prevalence of ACEs in rural communities. Using secondary data analysis, the current study examined the prevalence of ACEs among 682 youth in 7th through 12th grade in one midwestern rural county. Data were collected directly from students using a standardized approach as part of a broader county initiative to become trauma-informed. Among the youth, 51.9% indicated parental separation/divorce, 27.3% reported household mental illness, and 27.3% experienced incarceration of a household member. Further, 27.8% of youth had an ACE score of 4 or higher.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
abuse and neglect; rural culture; Trauma; trauma-informed care