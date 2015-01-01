|
Zhang Q, Tian JJ, Chen LC. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(2): 175-192.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Based on the General Aggression Model (GAM), we examined the interactive effects of situational factors (e.g., violent video games [VVG]) and personal factors (e.g., age, sex, trait-aggressiveness) on aggressive behavior, and the mediating role of aggressive motivation (e.g., instrumental, revenge). We recruited 480 children (50% girls) from three Chinese kindergartens. Games were rated as VVG or nonviolent via 120 experts, then participants played either VVG or matched nonviolent video games. Their aggressive motivation and aggressive behavior were then measured.
Language: en
aggressive behavior; aggressive motivation; trait-aggressiveness; Violent video games