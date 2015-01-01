|
Zelechoski AD, Cross HL, Luehrs R, Freedle A, Bruick S, Harrison K, Hayrynen A, Hrebic L, Dibley E, Will K. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(3): 324-346.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
The number of juvenile justice-involved youth with histories of traumatic exposure is disproportionately high and increasingly concerning. Deeper understanding of the link between trauma and delinquency can be facilitated by more comprehensive methods of trauma assessment, especially given the vast underreporting trends in this vulnerable population. This paper provides an overview of current considerations and challenges related to trauma screening and assessment in juvenile justice settings, as well as discussion of practical implications of trauma-informed approaches.
Language: en
Keywords
adverse childhood experiences; delinquency; Informant discrepancy; juvenile justice; parent-child; trauma assessment; trauma-informed