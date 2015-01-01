Abstract

The number of juvenile justice-involved youth with histories of traumatic exposure is disproportionately high and increasingly concerning. Deeper understanding of the link between trauma and delinquency can be facilitated by more comprehensive methods of trauma assessment, especially given the vast underreporting trends in this vulnerable population. This paper provides an overview of current considerations and challenges related to trauma screening and assessment in juvenile justice settings, as well as discussion of practical implications of trauma-informed approaches.



RESULTS of a pilot study (N = 23) that examined discrepancy between informants (juvenile justice-involved youth and their parent/guardian) and self-report assessment method (computer-administered intake screening, written questionnaires, and structured screening interview) in trauma screening will then be presented to provide preliminary empirical support for more comprehensive trauma assessment practices. Given that obtaining thorough and accurate historical information is critical to juvenile detention, diversion, and rehabilitation efforts, this paper considers whether the right people are asking the right questions in the right ways to best understand the nature and impact of traumatic experiences for juvenile justice-involved youth.

Language: en