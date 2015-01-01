Abstract

The present study examines whether positive future orientation might buffer the association between peer victimization and adverse outcomes from a sample of urban African American adolescents. More specifically, it was hypothesized that peer victimization would be significantly associated with internalizing problems, a decline in school grade, substance use, peer aggression, and suicidal thoughts. It was also hypothesized that positive future orientation would moderate the link between peer victimization and these outcomes. Cross-sectional research was conducted in Chicago's Southside, and the study comprised a sample of 638 African American adolescents, ages 13 to 24. Analyses for the study consisted of descriptive statistics, bivariate correlation, and ordinary least squares regression. Peer victimization was found to be directly associated with internalizing problems, peer aggression, and suicidal thoughts. Positive future orientation was also found to buffer the association between peer victimization and peer aggression and suicidal thoughts. It is important for researchers to identify protective psychological resources in the various high-risk neighborhood that can buffer the association between victimization and psychosocial problems. It is also imperative that victims of bullying are involved in programs that foster positive development and reduces the likelihood of psychosocial problems and problematic behaviors.

