Hannan SM, Zimnick J, Park C. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(5): 586-604.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
The overarching goals of the current study were to investigate the roles of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, rumination, and institutional betrayal (e.g., feeling betrayed/harmed by a trusted institution following a traumatic event) following unwanted sexual experiences. Our sample included 332 undergraduate students from a private Eastern U.S. college; data were collected cross-sectionally.
Language: en
college students; institutional betrayal; posttraumatic stress disorder; rumination; sexual violence; trauma