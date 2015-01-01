|
Semprevivo LK. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(5): 662-678.
Violence and victimization among LGBTQ youth and adults is a growing topic of concern due to overwhelming disparities in victimization rates and the continued lack of understanding and education on these issues. Utilizing data from the 2013 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS), this study investigates dating and sexual violence victimization within the intersections of gender and sexual orientation. Drawing from a sample of 12,642 (1,428 LGBQ and 11,214 heterosexual) 9th through 12th grade students, the prevalence of victimization among lesbian, gay, bisexual, questioning (LGBQ), and heterosexual females and males is examined.
Dating violence; LGBTQ youth; sexual violence; victimization; violence